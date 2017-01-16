Congratulations to the winners of the Bar U Ranch Old Time Ranch Rodeo, held Aug 21.

The Ranch Horse competition was won by Jared Sherman of Soderglen Ranches near Airdrie, Alta., who received a silver buckle made and donated by Peter Swales. The Top Using Horse was ‘Oro’ owned by Drew Lindberg of the Rafter X Ranch. Drew received a handcrafted headstall and mecate rope from Jim Townsend.

The Top Hand award went to Kole Neilson of Grizzly Springs Ranch, who received a bit crafted by Ralph Nelson. Ralph and Don Vincent of Longview Leather donated the bit. The Top Cowgirl was Marlee Sears of the Flying E Ranche, who received a framed photograph from Kim Taylor Fine Art Photography.

The Ranch Rodeo proper was won by Soderglen Ranches. The team of Scott Lees, Elan Lees, Kyle Johnson and Jared Sherman received buckles made by Ralph Nelson and donated by the Friends of the Bar U. Soderglen also represented the Bar U at the Heritage Ranch Rodeo in Edmonton.

Second place went to Bluebird Valley Ranch team of John Hunt, Matt Robertson, Wacey Marr, Riley Regier and third went to the Meadow Springs Ranch team of Kent Nelson, Calin Duce, Tav Neilson and Colt Duce.