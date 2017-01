Congratulations to Fort St. John, B.C., cowboy Stephen Culling on winning the PRCA’s 2016 Resistol Rookie award in steer wrestling with earnings of $23,588.05.

No stranger to championships, Culling garnered national attention when he smoked the competition in Gillette, Wyo., where he won the 2010 National High School Rodeo Association Steer Wrestling Championship. The NHSRA is the largest rodeo in the world.