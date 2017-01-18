The Canadian Ranch Roping Finals were held Sept 17-18 in Moose Jaw at the Golden Mile Arena with a wealth of top ranch ropers entered up.

The association was founded in 2005 and its mandate is to promote traditional Ranch Roping that encourages low-stress livestock handling, participant safety, and a focus on excellence in horsemanship using both functional and fancy loops.

In the Novice events there were 23 entered up, and in the Open there were around 30 from across the prairies. The show was attended by folks who were very interested in learning more about the low-stress roping methods and to enjoy the sheer beauty of a perfectly thrown Del Viento or a Johnny Blocker loop.

The event was followed up by a roast beef supper and the association’s annual awards. Part of the evening’s entertainment was the Members of the Team Longhairs, (who grew their hair for about two years) who held a “Haircuts for Cancer” — raising over $2,500 and going home well sheared.

If you are interested in joining in on the fun, visit the website here.