Spring Planning Guide

Great innovations to make your ranch life less labour-intensive, plus ranch security ideas.

You can read the whole article in the February/March 2017 issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Kendra at 1-800-943-7336.

Home Of The West

Helmer Creek Cabin

Bryn and Bonny Thiessen’s authentic log cabin home on their Helmer Creek Ranch. Click here to read more!

Women Of The West

Star Struck

Doris Daley, Bernadette Ducharme, Madison MacDonald. Three different women, three different paths — and all are enjoying their brand of limelight. Click here to read more!

TRAILBLAZERS

Canadian Confederation

To honour Canada’s sesquicentennial, we are celebrating the visionaries who made Canada the most admired country in the world.

You can read the whole article in the February/March 2017 issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Kendra at 1-800-943-7336.

Ranching in the west

Choosing Traditional Ways

On the Downie Ranch they prefer time-honoured methods of moving cattle — and moving hay.

You can read the whole article in the February/March 2017 issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Kendra at 1-800-943-7336.

COWBOY WAY

Starting Ranch Horses

Part 3 of 4. John Tilley teaches the most basic, but seldom taught, skill of training your horse to hobbles.

You can read the whole article in the February/March 2017 issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Kendra at 1-800-943-7336.

COWBOY POETRY

Saturday Night

A poem from Charles Badger Clark. Click here to read more!