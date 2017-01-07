Corb Lund is no stranger to the Strip. He wrote much of 2012’s critically acclaimed “Cabin Fever” in Las Vegas, and has played in the World Series of Poker, too.

Lund has a few tips for fellow Canadian cowboys who are heading to the NFR.

“All I wanna do is play cards!” the self-proclaimed “Losing Lately Gambler” says with a smirk. “I tend to play more Omaha than Hold ‘Em, but the Aria and Venetian poker rooms are my favourites.”

When it comes to steakhouses, Lund’s go-to spot is The Golden Steer. “It’s an old school Rat Pack hang — Sinatra and Elvis were regulars,” he says. Still, Capo’s is a close second. “Just walking through the front door is an experience,” he says. “And the food is fantastic.”

Then, there’s the rodeo itself. “I’m really stoked to watch all the Canadians compete this year,” Lund says — but there’s another reason the country star is in town: He’s performing at the NFR after-party at the MGM Grand. “I’m really excited for this show,” Lund says. “It’s going to be a party!”