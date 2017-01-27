On July 2, the 29th annual Maple Creek Ranch Rodeo was held under clear blue skies in High Chaparral Arena in Maple Creek, Sask. The eight five-person teams were auctioned off Calcutta-style before the event with a portion of the proceeds going to the Jasper Centre in Maple Creek. In a touching memorial tribute, when the defending 2015 champions entered the arena they also led in the favourite saddle horse of their team mate, Clay Yeast, a young rancher who passed away last December.

The winning team was purchased by Gord and Patti Forbes of Cottonwood Ranch, near Medicine Hat, Alta., and upon being presented with their winnings, the Forbes’ promptly donated the money back to the Jasper Centre, which incidentally, is where Gord`s great-grandfather`s NWMP uniform is on display.

Congratulations to Adam Gilchrist, Tyler Gilchrist, Braden Russell, Cody Wakelam and Ryan Wakelam who have earned bragging rights for a year, and their names will be engraved on the prestigious Hereford Cup.