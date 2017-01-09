Pincher Creek Cowboy Show

Home to the oldest ranch rodeo in Canada, the Cowboy Show is a two-day affair that was held June 18-19 in Pincher Creek.

The show expanded a few years ago and includes the Ranch Rodeo Cowboys Association and Western States Ranch Rodeo Association approved Ranch Bronc Riding which saw a $3,000 payout. It was open to 15 entries with the top five in the short go, and it was won by Dustin Sippola ($1,500). Kendall Millar came in second ($1,000), 3rd/4th was split between Joe Roberson ($250) and Wacey Marr ($250), and Riley Harvie finished fifth.

Saturday saw competition in working ranch horse, the bronc riding, and a long loop competition. Sunday opened with a timed event roping, then the main event, the ranch rodeo.

Congratulations to the Ranch Rodeo Champions, the Meadow Springs Ranch team of Kent Nelson, Kirk Philips, Tav Neilson, Calin Duce and Colt Duce. Second place was earned by the North Fork team of Nike Nelson, Bruce Christie, Kirk Thompson and Darren Cook, while the Willow Creek outfit of Dan Chalifoux, Clint Stokke, Kendall Miller, Chelsea Stokke and Ryan Hofer finished third.