The 12th annual Ranch Country Horse Sale was held Sept. 13 in Maple Creek, Sask., with 27 purebred foals and 31 trained saddle horses on offer from well-established breeders and invited guest consignors. The near-capacity crowd was there to buy good horses.

The top selling foal was Lot# 9, a palomino stud colt (Playing Again x Shine My Chex) from Perrin Quarter Horses that fetched $2,900. The colt went to Minor and Janette Becker of Bindloss, Alta.

Two saddle horses tied for top dollar. The buckskin gelding RP Chex Feature Page (2012) ridden by Tucker Sunderland went for $9,500 to his new home in the Cypress Hills with Wilkes Parsonage. The other top selling saddle horse was Nick Schmidt’s Mr Powered Eddie (2009). The sorrel gelding was purchased by Don Martens of Aberdeen, Sask.

The foals averaged $980, up $200 from 2015.