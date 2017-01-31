Out from the ranch on a Saturday night,

Ridin’ a hawse that’s a shootin’ star,

Close on the flanks of the flyin’ daylight,

Racin’ with dark for the J L Bar.

Fox-trot and canter will do for the day;

It’s a gallop, my love, when I’m ridin’ your way.

Up the arroyo the trippin’ hoofs beat,

Flingin’ the hinderin’ gravel wide;

Now your light glimmers across the mesquite,

Glimpsed from the top of a rocky divide;

Down through a draw where the shadows are gray

I’m comin’, my darlin’, I’m ridin’ your way.

West, where the sky is a-blushin’ afar,

Matchin’ your cheeks as the daylight dies,

West, where the shine of a glitterin’ star

Hints of the light I will find in your eyes,

Night-birds are passin’ the signal to say:

“He’s comin’, my lady, he’s ridin’ your way.”

Hoof-beats are measurin’ seconds so fast,

Clickin’ them off with an easy rhyme;

Minutes will grow into months at the last,

Mebbe to bring us a marryin’ time.

Life would be singin’ and work would be play

If every night I was ridin’ your way.

Saturday Night by Charles Badger Clark (1883–1957); excerpted from Sun and Saddle Leather, published in 1922.