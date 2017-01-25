Canada’s wildly successful equine expo — The Mane Event — is expanding their shows to Arizona and Ontario.

The Mane Event exposition covers all equine disciplines, including English, Western, driving and mules. Along with its incredible shopping opportunities that range from western fashion to living quarters horse trailers, the show is perhaps best known for the Trainers Challenge, a three-day competition showcasing three young horses and three trainers, each bringing the horse along as far as possible in the three days. The Trainers Challenge is sponsored by Canadian Cowboy Country magazine.

The addition of the two shows is testament to the popularity of the event. The new Expo in Ontario will be held at the Western Fair District in London, Ont., May 12–14, and the new Expo in Arizona will be held at WestWorld of Scottsdale,Ariz., May 26-28. These new events join the lineup of the flagship Canadian Expo’s; the Alberta show held Apr 21-23 at Westerner Park in Red Deer and the B.C. show held each October at Heritage Park in Chilliwack.

For more info, visit the website.