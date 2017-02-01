“Show us Your Horse Selfie” Contest

with

Canadian Cowboy and Lammle’s Western Wear and Tack

Share your horse selfie and enter to win a $500 Wrangler Shopping Spree and be featured on the back cover of Canadian Cowboy Country Magazine.

How to Enter:

1. Post your original horse selfie to the Canadian Cowboy (@cowboycountrymag) Facebook Page.

2. Tag @lammleswesternwear and #CanadianCowboy20 in the post.

3. Caption your photo.

• Submissions will be accepted until Feb 28th, 2017. No submissions will be accepted after Feb 28th, 2017.

• Submissions must have proper social media tags, and have original caption and content.

• Only one submission per person will be accepted.

• Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

• A winner will be determined by a pair of judges one each from Canadian Cowboy Country and Lammle’s Western Wear and Tack.

• No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chance of winning.

• Entry in this contest constitutes acceptance of these full rules and regulations.

February 1-28, 2017

RULES AND REGULATIONS

1. Ways to Enter the Contest.

No purchase is necessary to enter. To enter the “Show us your horse selfie” contest (the “Contest”), entrants must visit the Canadian Cowboy Country Magazine Facebook Page, @cowboycountrymag Facebook page. Entrants must post their entry to the page tagging @lammleswesternwear and #canadiancowboy20. Photo must be captioned and be of the entrant’s original work.

The Contest commences at 9:00am on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 and closes at 4:00 P.M. MST on Tuesday, February 28th, 2017 (the “Contest Closing Time”). All entries that are incomplete, irregular, have been submitted through illicit means, or do not conform to or satisfy any condition of these Contest rules and regulations may be disqualified. Lammle’s Western Wear and Tack and Canadian Cowboy Country Magazine, (the “Sponsors”) are not responsible for any lost, delayed, illegible, incomplete, misdirected, damaged, or destroyed entries.

2. Eligibility

The Contest is open to legal residents of Canada (except residents of Québec), who have reached the age of majority in the jurisdiction in which they reside at the time of entry. Employees, officers, and directors (including immediate family members and members of the same household), and Lammle’s Western Wear & Tack Inc. and Canadian Cowboy Country Magazine and their respective distributors, dealers, marketing representatives, printers, advertising or promotional agencies, or any other organization associated with the Contest are not eligible to participate.

3. Grand Prize

(1) $500 Wrangler Shopping Spree at Lammle’s Western Wear and Tack and

(1) Feature on the back cover of the March April issue of the Canadian Cowboy Country Magazine.

The prize winners must be able to pick out prize at any Lammle’s Western Wear and Tack location, excluding the online store. All transportation, insurance, fuel charges, travel related fees and items of a personal nature, are the sole responsibility of the grand prize winners. The Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize in whole or in part for a prize of equal or greater value in the event that any component of the prize is unavailable for any reason. The Prize must be accepted as awarded and no substitutions, except as identified above, will be made. Prizes may not be sold, transferred or assigned and are not convertible to cash

4. The Winner Selection

The prize winners of the Contest will be selected by a pair of judges appointed by the Sponsor who will judge all Photos submitted on the basis of originality, and uniqueness appropriateness, and relevance to the category of submission. All judging criteria will be weighed equally. In the event of a tie, the winner will be selected by random draw. Photos which are illegal, defamatory, or in any way obscene, all as determined solely by the Sponsor, will be disqualified. Judging will be completed and the winners contacted by March 5, 2017. If you have not been contacted by this date, you may assume that your entry is not a winner.

The Sponsors will attempt to notify the selected entrant by telephone within 24 hours of the draw. In order to be declared a winner, the selected entrant must unaided, correctly answer a time-limited skill-testing question, provide a digital file of the photos and, within one (1) day, the selected entrant must complete and return to Lammle’s Western Wear & Tack a contest eligibility and liability/publicity release confirming compliance with these rules and regulations, releasing the Sponsors and their respective directors, officers and agents from all liability and, except where prohibited by law, permitting the Sponsors to use the selected entrant’s name, address (city and province) and image, without compensation, worldwide and in perpetuity, in any and all forms of media now known or hereafter devised, including the Internet, in any publicity carried out by the Sponsors. In the event that a selected entrant is not eligible for any reason, has not correctly answered the skill-testing question or cannot be contacted after two (2) business days of the first attempt to contact the selected entrant, such entrant shall be disqualified and the Sponsors shall have the right to select another entrant and the Sponsors shall be released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard. No correspondence will be made except with the selected entrants.

5. General

By entering the Contest, entrants agree to abide by these rules and regulations, and further agree that the decisions of the Sponsors are final. The Sponsors reserve the right at any time without prior notice to withdraw, cancel, terminate, amend, modify or suspend the Contest if for any reason in the opinion of the Sponsors, in their sole discretion, the Contest is not capable of operating as planned or if the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Contest is corrupted or adversely affected, including by reason of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond their control. The Sponsors reserve the right in their sole discretion to disqualify any individual they find to be tampering with the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of these rules or otherwise in disruptive manner with respect to the Contest. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY A CONTESTANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSORS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. The Sponsors also reserve the right to cancel this contest at any time because of any printing or other error. The Sponsors do not assume any responsibility for technical malfunctions, human or technical error, seeding or printing errors, lost, delayed or garbled data or transmissions, omission, interruption, deletion, defect or failures of any telephone or computer line or network, computer equipment, software (including on account of traffic congestion on the Internet or at any Web site) or any combination thereof. The Sponsors shall not be liable for any errors or negligence that may arise or occur in connection with the Contest, including any injury or damage to the entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participation in or downloading of any materials relating to the Contest. The Sponsors are not liable for injuries, death, damages or losses of any kind resulting from acceptance or use of the Prizes.

6. Publication

By submitting a photo to the contest, the entrant hereby grants the Sponsor the right to use photos submitted to the contest. The Sponsors will have rights to use images digitally to (a) further expand on the print edition; (b) promote Lammle’s Western Wear and Tack and or Canadian Cowboy Country Magazine; and promote (c) Lammle’s Western Wear and Tack and or Canadian Cowboy Country Magazine via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media outlets. By submitting a photo to the contest, the entrant also hereby grants to Lammle’s Western Wear and Tack and or Canadian Cowboy Country Magazine the non-exclusive, perpetual right and license to reproduce, publish and distribute, and to authorize the reproduction, publication and distribution of the photos, in print, on microfilm and microfiche, and in all electronic forms and media now known or later developed. By uploading a photo to the contest, entrants agree that any such reproduction, publication or distribution may be the work alone and not in conjunction with the works with which it is first published by. Lammle’s Western Wear and Tack and or Canadian Cowboy Country Magazine reserve the non-exclusive right to publish any entry and/or use any entry in its material during or after the Contest without further compensation to the entrants.

7. Copyright Notice

With regard to any photograph submitted to this Contest, the owner of the photo’s copyright retains all copyright. By uploading any photograph to the Contest, you grant (or warrant that the owner of such materials expressly grants) Lammle’s Western Wear and Tack and or Canadian Cowboy Country Magazine a world-wide, royalty-free, irrevocable and non-exclusive right and license to use, copy, adapt, transmit, communicate, publicly display and perform, distribute and create compilations and derivate works or merchandise from any such submitted photograph to promote the Contest. You represent and warrant that you have the right to grant the license set out above. In the event copyright of any photograph submitted by an eligible entrant belongs to a minor, permission to enter the photo in the Contest, reprint, publish, or otherwise reproduce the images, as described above, must have been obtained, in writing, from the child’s parent or guardian prior to entry of the photograph in the Contest. Proof of such permission must be provided to the Contest Sponsor immediately upon request.

8. Privacy and Personal Information

The Sponsors will be collecting data about entrants through the Contest entry process. Any personal information will be handled in accordance with the privacy policy of the Sponsors. By entering the Contest each entrant consents to the collection, use and distribution of his/her personal information (information that identifies an entrant as an individual, such as home telephone number, age and home address) by the Sponsors for the purposes of implementing, administering and fulfilling the Contest. The Sponsors will not sell or transmit this information to third parties unless the entrant has specifically consented to same, the Sponsors believe in good faith that it is required by law, to their affiliates (provided that such affiliates and their agents and advisors and their respective employees are restricted from using the information for any other purpose other than as described in these rules and regulations), or to their respective agents for data processing purposes, their respective professional advisors and promotional and marketing agencies (provided that such agents, professional advisors and promotional and marketing agencies are restricted from using the information for any purpose other than as described in these rules and regulations). Any inquiry concerning the personal information held by the Sponsors should be addressed to Lammle’s Western Wear & Tack at 12012 44 st SE. Calgary, AB.T2Z 4A2

9. Subject to Applicable Laws

This Contest is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws and regulations and is void where prohibited.