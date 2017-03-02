2017 CFR, K-Days Rodeo & Heritage Ranch Rodeo Tickets on Sale May 1

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

REAL COWBOYS. REAL RODEO. REAL FANS.

Saddle up for the Canadian Finals Rodeo in November 2017

EDMONTON, AB (March 2, 2017) – Northlands, in partnership with the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA), is proud to announce that the 44th Annual Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR) will kick up the dust in the Northlands Coliseum November 8 – 12, 2017.

“For the past 43 years, Northlands has been home to the CFR,” said Tim Reid, President and CEO for Northlands. “The CFR provides the Capital Regional with a strong economic boost. Our research dating back to 2011 continues to be validated as we have worked with Edmonton Tourism on an economic impact study in 2016. The results will show that the CFR is the single largest annual event in Edmonton.”

“Northlands has been our partner in the CFR for more than 40 years and we are proud to continue the tradition,” said Kyle Rock, Operations Manager with the Canadian Pro Rodeo Association. “We look forward to two more years at Northlands Coliseum as well as seeing the launch of a summer rodeo in Edmonton. This is a testament to Northlands commitment to their roots and the rodeo community.”

Tickets for the CFR will go on sale May 1, 2017 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.ca. In addition to CFR, advanced reserved seats to the inaugural K-Days Rodeo (July 21 – 23, 2017) and the Heritage Ranch Rodeo (during Farmfair International) will be available at that time.



For more information:

Lori Coté Caiti Farquharson

Manager, Communications Public Relations Specialist

Northlands Northlands

Tel: 780-471-7303 Tel: 780-491-3446

Cell: 780-267-3368 Cell: 780-935-1745

Email: lcote@northlands.com Email: CFarquharson@northlands.com

Note: The 2017 CFR Six Pack Renewal process is changing – On-Line Renewals Begin March 20!

For more info call 1-888-800-7275.