Farmfair & Agri-Trade Partner

Cultivating Relationships

Northlands and Agri-Trade announce

EDMONTON, AB (March 2, 2017) – Alberta was built by the steady hand of our agricultural pioneers. For the past 43 years, Northlands has provided cornerstone agricultural programming with Farmfair International. In 2016, this signature program attracted more than 95,000 guests, including international visitors and qualified international buyers from 12 countries.

“Northlands is proud to partner with Agri-Trade in Red Deer,” said Tim Reid, President and CEO, Northlands. “While we look for opportunities in our backyard sometimes we have to go beyond the fence line. This working relationship will allow international buyers, and regional partners, to attend two of the best agriculture events this country has to offer.”

“Agri-Trade is excited to be working co-operatively with Farmfair International and the team at Northlands,” said Dave Fiddler, Show Manager for Agri-Trade. “Having these two significant Agricultural events in such close proximity working together will not only benefit the shows and their respective communities, but more importantly it will benefit the entire agriculture sector in western Canada and beyond.”

This new partnership will allow both programs to further facilitate market access and commercial opportunities for the province’s Agriculture industry.

Northlands is deeply rooted in the community and is poised to undertake a remarkable transformation. As Canada’s largest agricultural society, Northlands has cultivated the knowledge and experience to bring people together, spark interest and shine a light on Alberta’s agricultural industry. Northlands will foster an appreciation for the industry and give insight into the journey from gate to plate through educational programs, special events and the province’s culinary/food distribution channels. For more information, please visit northlands.com.

