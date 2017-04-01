Western Vacation Travel GUIDE
Our incredible, natural, must-see vacation destinations in Canada, plus music festivals and historic rodeos.
The Westerners
John Swales
This Alberta cowboy is crowned World’s Greatest Horseman!
You can read the whole article in the April/May 2017 2017 issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Kendra at 1-800-943-7336.
South Of 49
The american
The Canadian cowboys at one of the richest rodeos.
TRAILBLAZERS
CANADIAN CONFEDERATION
To honour Canada’s sesquicentennial, we are celebrating the visionaries who made Canada the most admired country in the world.
Living Legends
Brent Woolsey
From champion outride to stuntman to the stars, this Alberta cowboy leads an exciting life.
COWBOY WAY
Preparing Your Horse for Ranch Work
John Tilley teaches the must-have ranch horse skills.
COWBOY POETRY
Riding at Night
A poem by Ralph Garnier Coole.