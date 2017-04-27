No New Bovine TB Cases

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced in February that there haven’t been any new confirmed cases of bovine tuberculosis in the past month. However, there will likely be no release of the quarantine until possibly the fall.

The CFIA slaughtered all the mature cattle (about 28,000 head) from the 18 ranches affected, and conducted extensive post-mortem screening tests on all these animals.

At last report, there was still just the one affected herd in which was found the six infected cattle. Fifty-eight operations are still quarantined. Eight operations have been released from quarantine.

The provincial and federal government agreed in late November to make up to $16.7 million available to help producers with interim costs.