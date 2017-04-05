RCMP Musical Ride Celebrates Canada

In 2017, the RCMP Musical Ride will launch a cross-country tour in celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday.

RCMP history claims the first Musical Ride (actually one of five demonstrations) began in 1887 but it was years later that the Ride went to all black horses. Today, the troupe features thirty-six horses and riders. The contingent is accompanied by a farrier, three non-commissioned officers and an officer in charge.

Beginning May 18 the Ride will perform in B.C. in Vancouver, Maple Ridge, Victoria and Kamloops; in Alberta at Calgary, Banff, Wainwright and Edmonton; in Saskatchewan at Regina, Kindersley and North Battleford, in Manitoba at Brandon and Winnipeg; in Ontario at Ottawa; in Quebec at Blainville and Pont-Rouge; in New Brunswick at Fredericton; on PEI at Charlottetown; in Nova Scotia at Halifax; in Newfoundland at Wabush; in the Yukon at Whitehorse and in Skagway, Alaska—the lone U.S. performance.

For more, visit rcmp-grc.gc.ca