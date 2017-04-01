Riding at Night

On and on through the silent night,

Under the sky with its tranquil light

Of stars that are smiling and blinking bright—

Riding…just riding along …

Up the hill and over the rise;

Can’t see the trail but my horse is wise;

He knows where the hidden hill-trail lies;

Riding…just riding along…

A flicker of fire from his steel-shod feet,

As the hoof-beats ring and the rocks repeat—

Easy, boy! Easy! Now keep your feet;

Riding…just riding along…

Out of the stillness, faint and small,

The lean, gray hunters of midnight call,

And the querulous echoes rise and fall;

Riding…just riding along…

The trail of a meteor streaks the sky,

And drops in the void of the dusk to die,

And I gaze as I wonder, “Where—and Why?”

Riding…just riding along…

The jingle of rein-chains seems to be

Singing a song of peace to me;

A song of the range where a man is free…

Riding…just riding along…

And the white moon rising above the gap,

Smiles on the world in its quiet nap,

Dreaming away in old Nature’s lap;

Riding…just riding along…

Then the crest of the range is a rose-lit height,

As the dawn leaps after the fading night,

And we’re back in camp with the morning light;

Riding…just riding along…

Saturday Night by Charles Badger Clark (1883–1957); excerpted from Sun and Saddle Leather, published in 1922.