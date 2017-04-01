Riding at Night

On and on through the silent night,
Under the sky with its tranquil light
Of stars that are smiling and blinking bright—
Riding…just riding along …
Up the hill and over the rise;
Can’t see the trail but my horse is wise;
He knows where the hidden hill-trail lies;
Riding…just riding along…
A flicker of fire from his steel-shod feet,
As the hoof-beats ring and the rocks repeat—
Easy, boy! Easy! Now keep your feet;
Riding…just riding along…
Out of the stillness, faint and small,
The lean, gray hunters of midnight call,
And the querulous echoes rise and fall;
Riding…just riding along…
The trail of a meteor streaks the sky,
And drops in the void of the dusk to die,
And I gaze as I wonder, “Where—and Why?”
Riding…just riding along…
The jingle of rein-chains seems to be
Singing a song of peace to me;
A song of the range where a man is free…
Riding…just riding along…
And the white moon rising above the gap,
Smiles on the world in its quiet nap,
Dreaming away in old Nature’s lap;
Riding…just riding along…
Then the crest of the range is a rose-lit height,
As the dawn leaps after the fading night,
And we’re back in camp with the morning light;
Riding…just riding along…
Saturday Night by Charles Badger Clark (1883–1957); excerpted from Sun and Saddle Leather, published in 1922.