Russell in Live Auction

The C.M. Russell Museum announced that Following the Buffalo Run, an original Charles M. Russell oil painting, circa 1894, was consigned to the live auction of The Russell: An Exhibition and Sale to Benefit the C.M. Russell Museum.

The painting features the gendered work of Native American women, who were tasked with following behind the men to harvest, prepare, and preserve the results of a successful buffalo hunt. It also highlights Russell’s use of a low-angle lighting effect, casting the foreground in deep shadow so the key figure glows in the late afternoon sun.

The Russell Exhibition and Sale, took place in Great Falls, Mont., Mar. 16-18.