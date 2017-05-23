Empty Saddles: Peter Mark Bruised Head

1936 — 2017

Peter Bruised Head passed away in Lethbridge on Feb. 21, 2017, at the age of 80 years.

Pete competed in the arena in the bareback, saddle bronc, bull riding, steer wrestling and tie down roping events, and at the age of 72 in 2008, he was still competing in the Senior Pro Circuit and the Indian rodeo’s in the team roping and breakaway roping events, both in Canada and the United States. Pete was billed as the most versatile cowboy in rodeo.

A proud member of the Blood tribe of Standoff, Alta., he was honoured by the Canadian Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame as a Legend of Rodeo in 2008 and was inducted into the Indian National Finals Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2013.