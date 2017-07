Congratulations to the 2017 inductees to the B.C. Cowboy Hall of Fame!

William Robert Twan, “Bronc” of Alkali Lake Ranch, Williams Lake, B.C.; Mark Grafton, Bar K Ranch, Prince George, B.C.; Miles Kingdon, Nicola Ranch, Thompson-Nicola, B.C., working cowboys Antoine Harry, Dog Creek Reserve and Gilbert Harry, Dog Creek Reserve.

Well-known and well respected, each inductee devoted their working lives to ranching traditions. Their full biographies are on the B.C. Cowboy Heritage Society website.