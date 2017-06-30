Exciting New Stylings of the Western Oasis

Regular visitors to the Calgary Stampede all agree — the art show is not to be missed.

A few years ago, the committee revamped the look and presentation by dimming the lights, creating more space and adding a wine bar. This year, the Stampede is trying out a new direction by being more inclusive in their juried art and artists.

The freshly-renamed Art Show and Lifestyles Showcase includes a wider diversity of art beyond the beautiful, yet more traditional Western fare expected at the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

As always, Stampede goers can expect to see legendary and multi-award winning artists — and the range in artistic styles is breathtaking. Each artist’s work was juried — and although it was very difficult to pick a few to showcase, here are some striking works. The range of artistic expression is breathtaking and not to be missed!

Brittney Tough

Artist Brittney Tough is a case in point. She has won international awards for her watercolours, which reflect the vibrant hues of the unexpected subject of fabric.

Gordon Pengilly

Calgary’s own playwright and self-taught sculptor, Gordon Pengilly, brings his modern esthetic to a spring ritual seen on every ranch in the West — namely two bulls battling for dominance. It’s simple lines bely the ferocity of the encounter.

Lynette Melnyk

The fascinating abstract artist, Lynette Melnyk, creates energetic and lyrical movement in her paintings and each is an absorbing study in itself.