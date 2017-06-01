WESTERN ART & ARTISANS

Check out art by Russell, Remington and Beil— still three of the most influential Western artists—and handcrafted beauties from some of the top makers and rising stars of the artisan community.

You can read the whole article in the June/July 2017 issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

The Westerners

RICHARD MCPEAK

Dianne Finstad speaks to Dick McPeak about his wealth of rodeo memories.

Homes of the west

Rolling hills castle

An eye for artful décor, handcrafted elegance and family treasures is the focus of Susan and Brent Gutfriend’s home near Rolling Hills, Alta.

COWBOY WAY

LET-GO LATIGO

A slick and simple way to tie and untie your latigo.

TRAILBLAZERS

150 YEARS OF TRAILBLAZERS

Celebrating the people and events of Western Canadian life since Confederation.

RANCHING IN THE WEsT

IN THE BLACK

Bolduc’s Cudlobe Angus Ranch deep in the Porcupine Hills is part science and all cowboy.

RIDE, COWGIRL, RIDE!

The Canadian Girls Rodeo Association turns 60 and celebrates with style.

WHEEL TO WHEEL

THumbS up to the king

Back in the 1960s, a horse-crazy kid went from barn hand to outrider to chuckwagon driver.

COWBOY POETRY

A GOOD COWBOY

A poem by Bruce Kiskaddon.

