June/July 2017

WESTERN ART & ARTISANS
Check out art by Russell, Remington and Beil— still three of the most influential Western artists—and handcrafted beauties from some of the top makers and rising stars of the artisan community.
The Westerners
RICHARD MCPEAK
Dianne Finstad speaks to Dick McPeak about his wealth of rodeo memories.
Homes of the west
Rolling hills castle
An eye for artful décor, handcrafted elegance and family treasures is the focus of Susan and Brent Gutfriend’s home near Rolling Hills, Alta.
COWBOY WAY
LET-GO LATIGO
A slick and simple way to tie and untie your latigo.
TRAILBLAZERS
150 YEARS OF TRAILBLAZERS
Celebrating the people and events of Western Canadian life since Confederation.
RANCHING IN THE WEsT
IN THE BLACK
Bolduc’s Cudlobe Angus Ranch deep in the Porcupine Hills is part science and all cowboy.
RIDE, COWGIRL, RIDE!
The Canadian Girls Rodeo Association turns 60 and celebrates with style.
WHEEL TO WHEEL
THumbS up to the king
Back in the 1960s, a horse-crazy kid went from barn hand to outrider to chuckwagon driver.
COWBOY POETRY
A GOOD COWBOY
A poem by Bruce Kiskaddon.