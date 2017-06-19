Congratulations to Western recording artist Ryan Fritz who received the prestigious Wrangler Award at the 56th Annual Western Heritage Awards on April 22, 2017, at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, Okla. Ryan earned the award for Best Original Western Composition for the title song of his fifth studio album, Keeper of the West. Ryan Fritz becomes only the third Canadian to win this honour along with Ian Tyson in 2003 and Eli Barsi in 2014.

A full-time cowboy, rancher, and recording artist that resides near Melville, Sask., the lyrics of his song “Keeper of the West” and the remaining 13 tracks of his latest album all portray a strong dedication to the preservation of his cowboy heritage. Established in 1961, the Western Heritage Awards honour the legacy of men and women for their works in literature, music, film and television.

“Keeper of the West” was produced by Canadian recording artist Eli Barsi, along with John Cunningham at Rockin’ BAR C studio in Moosomin, Sask.

For more, visit his website.