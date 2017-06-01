Rolling Hills Castle

Susan and Brent Gutfriend had started their cattle ranch in 1986 after purchasing land from Susan’s parents and grandfather. Back then and still today, all the cattle work is done on horseback.

Their home is a monument to hard work and creativity. All the insulation, siding and roofing, flooring (hardwood, slate and porcelain tile), quarter-sawn oak trim work, painting, metal railing and spiral staircase, stained glass, rock work and landscaping were all completed by the family.