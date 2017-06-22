Stir’ Up!

2017 Calgary Stampede Art & Lifestyles Show

The Stir’ Up is the toniest art show date in the city, and folks attending this soiree not only get to mix and mingle in their finest cowboy-chic attire, but they also get first dibs on some of the fresh, new artwork days before the show opens to the public. For those planning to attend the exciting Art Auction (prices have been known to reach $125,000!), you will also be able to preview the pieces available to buy during the auction, held Thursday, July 13.

The committee has broadened the scope of the art show to include a wider range of artistic styles and subjects. The re-christened Art & Lifestyles Show (formerly Western Art Showcase) takes place in the evening, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm in the BMO Centre, Western Oasis, Halls D & E (North Entrance). If you love collecting art, then the Stir’ Up is a must-attend event. Plus, you’ll run into many old friends, and make some new ones in the fun, festival atmosphere.

Your $20 ticket admits you to an evening to get social with the artists who will all be there, plus enjoy a few nibbles and some entertainment – plus take home a unique piece to add to your collection.

Visit https://cs-mercantile.myshopify.com/products/stir-up-2017 to purchase your tickets.