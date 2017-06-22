Once again, the 11th Annual Mane Event in Red Deer, Alta., was a major success, bringing together horse aficionados from all equine disciplines.

The range of clinicians ran the gamut from dressage to reining, barrel racing to eventing, and most clinics featured “ride with the clinicians” for participants to get some hands-on coaching.

The cornerstone of the Mane Event is the Trainer’s Challenge, sponsored by Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. The judges were Russell Clemitson, horse trainer and rancher from Westwold, B.C., John Scott of Longview, Alta., famous as the go-to cowboy for western movies in Canada and international equine judge and trainer, Lyle Jackson of Cochrane, Alta.

This year it was Glenn Stewart of B.C., Martin Black of Idaho and Shamus Haws of Utah who vied for top honours. The jam-packed crowd not only enjoyed the presentations but also learned “a thing or two” from the experienced horsemen.

Congratulations to Martin Black, the winner of the 2017 Trainer’s Challenge.

Along with the Red Deer location, the Mane Event also holds an equine expo in London, Ont., Scottsdale, Ariz., and Chilliwack, B.C.

For more, visit their website.