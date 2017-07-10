Beechy Remembers…

Part of the Beechy Western Days Rodeo 50th anniversary celebration will touch the hearts of rodeo fans and contestants.

The committee has commissioned 50 champion buckles — 12 will be awarded to the event winners and for the first time, 38 of these collector’s buckles will be for sale.

What’s special about these buckles is the logo features their native son, the late Brian Claypool, in the famous rodeo photograph of him competing on Verne Franklin’s bull, Doodle Gibbs at Calgary. It has been 38 years since the plane Brian was piloting crashed in northern California.

Beechy Western Days goes Sept. 22–24.