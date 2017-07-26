Great Canadian Columnist

To celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary, Barb and Dave Poulsen have been posting 150 Great Canadian Rodeo Moments on the Canadian Pro Rodeo website and their Facebook page. So far, our favourite is #13 Tim Ellis.

Tim’s first CFCW Rodeo Report was broadcast in 1988. This year marks Tim’s 30th consecutive year producing rodeo reports for 840 CFCW.

Tim also broadcasts live coverage of the Canadian Finals Rodeo each November and provides print rodeo coverage for the CPRA and Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. When he’s not at a rodeo, Tim can be found announcing play-by-play for the Camrose Kodiaks of the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

Look for Tim Ellis’ RAM Rodeo Reports throughout rodeo season on CFCW and on Rodeo Canada’s social media.

For more Great Canadian Rodeo moments, visit the website.