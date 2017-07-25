KDays Rodeo – It’s a Wrap

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

That’s a rodeo wrap

Three nights, seven events and 21 champions at the inaugural K-Days Rodeo

EDMONTON, AB (July 24, 2017) – Day three of the K-Days Rodeo wraps up a successful, record-tying weekend at Northlands Coliseum. All athletes, two and four-legged, put on a great show and ensured a few more fans of the sport will return for the Canadian Finals Rodeo this November. Award-winning country artist Corb Lund sang the National Anthem and got the crowd set for a great night of action. It was a memorable start to a night of jam packed, rodeo-action. The final seven athletes titled champions included:

Bareback Riding:

Winner: JR Vezain

Stock: CS D39 Make Up Face

Bull Riding:

Winner: Sage Kimzy

Stock: C5B 1102 Bid Dip

Saddlebronc Riding:

Winner: Zeke Thurston

Stock: NS 242 Get Smart

Team Roping:

Winner: Dustin Bird

Russell Cardoza

Score: 402

Tie-Down Roping:

Winner: Tuf Cooper

Score: 8.1

Steer Wrestling:

Winner: Straws Milan

Score: 2.9

Ladies Barrel Racing:

Winner: Crystal Christman

Score: 14.726

All weekend long these cowboys and cowgirls competed for a piece of the more than $400,000 prize purse and a chance to compete for national titles at the Canadian Finals Rodeo, November 8-12 at Northlands Coliseum.

For 138 years, Northlands has taken great pride in showcasing the western way of life. While rodeo comes to the campus for a few days in summer and a week in the fall it is the rich history that drives Northlands to showcase and share with its neighbours and friends. As the inaugural K-Days Rodeo comes to an end the excitement, food, rides, shows and attractions are still in full force on the K-Days grounds until July 30!

Northlands is deeply rooted in the community and is poised to undertake a remarkable transformation. As Canada’s largest agricultural society, Northlands has cultivated the knowledge and experience to bring people together, spark interest and shine a light on Alberta’s agricultural industry. Northlands will foster an appreciation for the industry and give insight into the journey from gate to plate through educational programs, special events and the province’s culinary/food distribution channels. For more information, please visit northlands.com.

