KDays Rodeo – It’s a Wrap

That’s a rodeo wrap
Three nights, seven events and 21 champions at the inaugural K-Days Rodeo
EDMONTON, AB (July 24, 2017) – Day three of the K-Days Rodeo wraps up a successful, record-tying weekend at Northlands Coliseum. All athletes, two and four-legged, put on a great show and ensured a few more fans of the sport will return for the Canadian Finals Rodeo this November. Award-winning country artist Corb Lund sang the National Anthem and got the crowd set for a great night of action. It was a memorable start to a night of jam packed, rodeo-action. The final seven athletes titled champions included:
Bareback Riding:
Winner: JR Vezain
Stock: CS D39 Make Up Face
Bull Riding:
Winner: Sage Kimzy
Stock: C5B 1102 Bid Dip
Saddlebronc Riding:
Winner: Zeke Thurston
Stock: NS 242 Get Smart
Team Roping:
Winner: Dustin Bird
Russell Cardoza
Score: 402
Tie-Down Roping:
Winner: Tuf Cooper
Score: 8.1
Steer Wrestling:
Winner: Straws Milan
Score: 2.9
Ladies Barrel Racing:
Winner: Crystal Christman
Score: 14.726
All weekend long these cowboys and cowgirls competed for a piece of the more than $400,000 prize purse and a chance to compete for national titles at the Canadian Finals Rodeo, November 8-12 at Northlands Coliseum.
For 138 years, Northlands has taken great pride in showcasing the western way of life. While rodeo comes to the campus for a few days in summer and a week in the fall it is the rich history that drives Northlands to showcase and share with its neighbours and friends. As the inaugural K-Days Rodeo comes to an end the excitement, food, rides, shows and attractions are still in full force on the K-Days grounds until July 30!
