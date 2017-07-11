Jordan Richardson and a wealth of likeminded folks from around Rimbey, Alta., organized and staged their first cow dog competition in April. The event saw some of the best cow dog handlers converge on the little town. Stan Goetez supplied the cattle and Corey Perry was the judge.

The timed event sees the dog move the cattle through an obstacle course with commands from his handler. The sport is enjoying a resurgence of interest among handlers. Breeders and trainers are seeking smart dogs that have the power to move a bull, with the “brains” to soften up to move sheep.

The inaugural event had 34 entries for the three classes. In the open there were 18 dogs and handlers; novice and nursery both hosted nine entries.

Congratulations to First Round winners: Open-Dustin Gonnet with his dog Dime; Novice-Lee White and Mac; Nursery-Jordan Richardson and Fly.

Second Round winners: Open-Milt Scott and Finn; Novice-Raeanne Stimson and Ivy; Nursery- Ken MacKenzie and Angus.

The round winners received leashes and whistle lanyards made by Andrew and Amy Harms.

The Average winners: Open-First: Dustin Gonnet and Jenny $672; Second: Elvin Kopp and Bill $504; Third: Milt Scott and Josie $336; Fourth: Andrew Harms and Bill $168.

Novice Average winners: First: Lee White and Mac $340; Second: Raeanne Stimson and Ivy $220.

Nursery Average winner: Ken Mackenzie and his dogs Angus and Grace took home first and second place winning $560.