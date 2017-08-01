HEARTLAND: HEARTS, hooves and Makin’ history

The continuing drama of Canada’s record-breaking saga that won the hearts of the world.

You can read the whole article in the August/September 2017 issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

LIVING LEGEND

for the love of horses

Veterinarian Don Moore, founder of Alberta’s renowned equine clinic.

TRAILBLAZERS

150 YEARS OF TRAILBLAZERS

The Cypress Hills Massacre, the arrival of Sitting Bull, and the formation of the NWMP.

RANCHING IN THE WEsT

ranching in rock creek

Dry land haying and year-round grazing on the MacDonald Ranch of Rock Creek, B.C.

Cool hands, hot lead

Inspired by old western movies, cowboy action shooting was created in 1981, and today there are over 700 clubs around the world.

Fashion for the wild, wild west

From urban to ranch to wild, wild West, fashion finds to suit the occasion.

from cow horse to speed horse

A brief look at the versatile Quarter Horse of the Canadian West.

COWBOY POETRY

The LONG HAUL

A poem by Camilla Mann.

