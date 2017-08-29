Broncs & Lariats

The 30th annual Maple Creek Ranch Rodeo held Canada Day saw fierce competition among the multi-generational ranchers from the area. The events included penning, doctoring, branding, cow milking, horse catching and bronc riding. Congratulations to the winning team, which included Kyle Elliott, Jess Parsonage, Stewart Armstrong, Graham Anderson and Cyle Stewart, whose names will be emblazoned on the prestigious Hereford Cup as the 2017 Ranch Rodeo champs.

An added feature this year following the exciting ranch rodeo was the Ranch Bronc Riding, sanctioned by the Ranch Rodeo Cowboys Association (RRCA). The event was organized by 2005 Miss Rodeo Canada, Christa Lawrence.

Fifteen top cowboys from Alberta and Saskatchewan entered to try their hand against the proven rough stock, provided by Shawn-Boy Francis of Francis Rodeo Stock. When the dust was settled, Adam Gilchrist of Maple Creek, Riley Harvie of Priddis, Alta., and Wacey Marr of Twin Butte, Alta., each won — in a three-way tie.