Go to our Facebook page to enter to win 2 VIP tickets to the Aaron Pritchett concert on August 19th at the Stony Plain Cowboy Festival in Stony Plain, AB. This includes a Meet & Greet with Aaron before the concert!

Remember to tag someone who loves Aaron!

(Note: Admission into the Cowboy Festival is additional — for tickets go to stonyplaincowboyfestival.com)

Enter here: https://www.facebook.com/cowboycountrymag