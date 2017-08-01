They came to buy claims,

And I brought my herd.

We flocked to the West

With our fortunes assured.

Gold had been found

Lining rivers and streams,

And thoughts of great wealth

Flowed into our dreams.

The miners were thorough

And left nothing to spare.

In a matter of years,

All the rivers were bare.

But my herd never failed me;

Though hard, life is stable.

My long days of labour

Keep food on the table.

And when the sun rises,

The cattle glow bright.

I look forward to morning

As I drift off each night.

Though the miners have gone

From streams empty and cold,

I’m here for the long haul;

The ranch is my gold.