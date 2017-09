Congratulations to Brett and Cecilia Kissel on the birth of their second daughter, Aria Cecilia Kissel. Born May 2 and weighing a healthy 8 lbs., 4 oz., Aria is a little sister to Mila. The pride of Flat Lake, Alta., Brett Kissel has been a professional singer since the age of 12. The JUNO Award-winning songwriter has racked up some five Billboard Canada Top 10 singles and eight Canadian Country Music Association Award nominations and was named the 2017 International Artist of the Year.