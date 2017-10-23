HIAA 2018 Conference Postponed

The Horse Industry Association of Alberta Board of Directors have voted to postpone the 2018 Annual Alberta Horse Conference until 2019.

The Horse Industry Association of Alberta wishes to thank everyone who has supported this event in the past and look forward to seeing you in 2019.

We are putting an eNews out each month and encourage anyone who wishes to advertise or submit an article about their breed, please email it to lknechtel@albertahorseindustry.ca by the 27th of each month.

Please visit our Facebook page and www.albertahorseindustry.ca for all updates and new information about the future plans!

Lianne Knechtel, Manager

Horse Industry Association of Alberta

403-420-5949

lknechtel@albertahorseindustry.ca