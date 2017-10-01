CFR 44: Canada’s greatest rodeo
The best rodeo competitors — both two-legged and four-legged — will gather in Edmonton to vie for Canadian Championship titles.
pbr global cup
Professional Bull Riders (PBR) is rolling into Edmonton in a swirl of adrenaline, rock music, fireworks and the best bull riders in the world.
LIVING LEGENDs
northern star
Comfortable in a cowboy hat, Dr. Bob Church is a triple-whammy visionary in medicine, business and cattle.
You can read the whole article in the October/November 2017 issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.
canada 150 TRAILBLAZERS
Sioux, blackfoot & kenny mclean
The changes and adaptations that changed the lifestyle of the First Nations people and the future of our nation.
RANCHING IN THE WEsT
Gold medal outfit
Rooted deep in south-central Saskatchewan is the Linthicum Ranch, home of multi-award-winning cowboys and musicians.
rodeo week events
There is something for everyone during Rodeo Week, from live music and competitions to shopping and horse sales.
Fashion for all
Three famous women working in three different aspects of rodeo, and they each sport a style all their own.
GUNS ‘N horses
One of the fastest growing sports in Canada is cowboy mounted shooting. Get the lowdown on how to be a shooting star.
COWBOY POETRY
The night rider
A poem by Megan Christensen.