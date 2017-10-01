CFR 44: Canada’s greatest rodeo

The best rodeo competitors — both two-legged and four-legged — will gather in Edmonton to vie for Canadian Championship titles.

Click here to read more!

pbr global cup

Professional Bull Riders (PBR) is rolling into Edmonton in a swirl of adrenaline, rock music, fireworks and the best bull riders in the world.

Click here to read more!

LIVING LEGENDs

northern star

Comfortable in a cowboy hat, Dr. Bob Church is a triple-whammy visionary in medicine, business and cattle.

You can read the whole article in the October/November 2017 issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

canada 150 TRAILBLAZERS

Sioux, blackfoot & kenny mclean

The changes and adaptations that changed the lifestyle of the First Nations people and the future of our nation.

You can read the whole article in the October/November 2017 issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

RANCHING IN THE WEsT

Gold medal outfit

Rooted deep in south-central Saskatchewan is the Linthicum Ranch, home of multi-award-winning cowboys and musicians.

You can read the whole article in the October/November 2017 issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

rodeo week events

There is something for everyone during Rodeo Week, from live music and competitions to shopping and horse sales.

Click here to read more!

Fashion for all

Three famous women working in three different aspects of rodeo, and they each sport a style all their own.

You can read the whole article in the October/November 2017 issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

GUNS ‘N horses

One of the fastest growing sports in Canada is cowboy mounted shooting. Get the lowdown on how to be a shooting star.

You can read the whole article in the October/November 2017 issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

COWBOY POETRY

The night rider

A poem by Megan Christensen.

Click here to read more!