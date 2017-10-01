Professional Bull Riders (PBR) is rolling into Edmonton in a dizzying swirl of adrenaline, rock music, fireworks and the best bull riders in the world for the PBR Global Cup, their five-nation showdown.

The organizers chose Canada to launch this inaugural five-country bull riding tournament, which features the best bull riders riding for national pride and $1,000,000. It runs Nov. 9-11 in Edmonton at Rogers Place.

Confirmed riders for Canada are Dakota Buttar of Kindersley, Sask., Brock Radford of DeWinton, Alta., Justin Lloyd of Tisdale, Sask., and Cody Coverchuk of Meadow Lake, Sask.

The Global Cup offers host countries “home-field advantage,” and Team Canada will compete with 14 riders on their team versus the seven riders competing for the visiting teams. In addition to the riders named, teams will add two additional riders — a national qualifier from each country’s PBR tour and a coach’s pick.

The Global Cup Trophy will be awarded to the team with the highest aggregate score over the course of the event based off each team’s best 14 qualified rides.

Heading Team Canada is their coach, Aaron Roy of Yellow Grass, Sask., Canada`s first three-time Canadian National Champion, all-time Canadian money leader ($974,737.50) and a five-time Glen Keeley Award winner, an award given to the Canadian rider who accumulates the most points in a season.

“At the center of our international growth strategy, the PBR Global Cup will be the largest event staged in any one of our international territories and the only event in each country to feature the top riders coming for a single event to claim bragging rights for the title of Toughest Nation on Dirt,” said Sean Gleason, PBR CEO.

For more information, visit the PBR website. For tickets, visit the Rogers Place website.