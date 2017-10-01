Rodeo Week Events

LIVE MUSIC

THE STAMPEDERS

Nov 10, 7:30 p.m.

River Cree Resort & Casino, 300 E. Lapotac Blvd.

BEN & NOEL HAGGARD WITH THE STRANGERS

Nov 9-10

Century Casino, 13103 Fort Rd.

COMPETITIONS

FARMFAIR INTERNATIONAL

Nov 8-12

Edmonton EXPO Centre, 7515-118 Ave.

HERITAGE RANCH RODEO RANCH HORSE COMPETITION

Nov 8, 8 a.m.

Hall D, Edmonton EXPO Centre

13TH ANNUAL HERITAGE RANCH RODEO Presented by Martin Deerlin

Nov 8-10, 1:30 p.m.

Hall D, Edmonton EXPO Centre

Sixteen working ranches from across Western Canada will compete for top honours.

THE RANK MINI PONY CANADIAN CLASSIC

Nov 8, 4:30 p.m.

Hall D, Edmonton EXPO Centre

Top 24 Rank Mini Pony riders showdown. Eight riders will advance to a Short Go to crown the 1st Annual Canadian Classic Champion.

CANADIAN FINALS RODEO

Nov 8-12

Northlands Coliseum, 7424-118 Ave

The highest-ranked professional rodeo competitors vie for the Canadian Championships. For tickets, visit the CFR website.

CANADIAN NATIONAL TEAM ROPING FUTURITY

Nov 9, 9 a.m.

Hall D, Edmonton EXPO Centre

Showcasing the best young rope horses in this five-head, judged event.

PBR GLOBAL CUP

Nov 9-11

Rogers Place, 10214-104 Ave

The best bull riders from five nations ride to glory in PBR’s first Global Cup. For tickets, visit the Rogers Place website.

CANADIAN CHAMPIONSHIP DUMMY ROPING

Nov 10, 1 p.m.

Alberta Ballrooms 101-104, Edmonton EXPO Centre

13th Annual Canadian Championship Dummy roping for kids aged 11 and under.

BARREL RACING FUTURITY

Nov 11, 9 a.m.

Hall D, Edmonton EXPO Centre

Back by popular demand, showcasing four and five-year-old futurity barrel horses.

HEAVY HORSE PULL COMPETITION

Nov 11-12

Auction: Nov 11, 5:30 p.m.

Hall B, Edmonton EXPO Centre

Competition: Nov 12, 9 a.m.

Hall D, Edmonton EXPO Centre

Watch pure equine strength in this impressive pulling competition.

STOCK DOG COMPETITION

Nov 11-12

Nov 11, Noon; Nov 12, 1 p.m.

Hall D, Edmonton EXPO Centre

This timed event showcases stock dogs, guided by their handler’s commands, as they guide sheep through an obstacle course.

ENTERTAINMENT

CANADIAN COWGIRLS TRICK RIDING

Nov 8-9, 6:30 p.m.

Hall D, Edmonton EXPO Centre

Enjoy the exceptional athleticism of some of Canada’s great trick riders.

LADIES OF CANADIAN PRO RODEO FASHION SHOW

Nov 10, 10:30 a.m.

Westin Hotel, Edmonton

It’s the social event of the rodeo season; don’t miss it! For tickets, visit the LCPR Fashion Show website.

EDUCATION

HORSE WELLNESS EXPO

Nov 8-12, 9 a.m.

Hall A, Edmonton EXPO Centre

This program will provide horse owners and enthusiasts with an opportunity to meet with veterinarians and equine experts for tips on preventive health care, as well as information on specific conditions and treatment programs that could benefit their equine partner.

HORSE SALES

RANCH HORSE SALE

Nov 10, demo 10 a.m., sale 4:30 p.m.

Hall D, Edmonton EXPO Centre

Buyers can purchase good working ranch horses that they can take home and put to work on their own ranches with confidence.

7TH ANNUAL BLOODSTOCK SALE

Nov 10, demo 10 a.m., sale 4:30 p.m.

Hall D, Edmonton EXPO Centre

This premier horse sale attracts some of the top bloodlines in the industry. This year’s Bloodstock sale will be limited to 20 yearlings, two-year-olds and three-year-olds.

SHOPPING

RAM COUNTRY MARKETPLACE

Nov 8-12, 10 a.m.

Hall F, G & H Edmonton EXPO Centre

It’s one-stop shopping for the rural living enthusiast.

CANADIAN COWBOY COUNTRY MAGAZINE

Nov 8-12, 10 a.m.

Hall G, Booth G219 – Edmonton EXPO Centre – Western Art Gallery

RAM Country Marketplace

Stop by for a visit, renew your subscription and order gift subscriptions for Western folks on your Christmas list!