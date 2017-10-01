Rodeo Week Events

LIVE MUSIC
THE STAMPEDERS
Nov 10, 7:30 p.m.
River Cree Resort & Casino, 300 E. Lapotac Blvd.
BEN & NOEL HAGGARD WITH THE STRANGERS
Nov 9-10
Century Casino, 13103 Fort Rd.
COMPETITIONS
FARMFAIR INTERNATIONAL
Nov 8-12
Edmonton EXPO Centre, 7515-118 Ave.
HERITAGE RANCH RODEO RANCH HORSE COMPETITION
Nov 8, 8 a.m.
Hall D, Edmonton EXPO Centre
13TH ANNUAL HERITAGE RANCH RODEO Presented by Martin Deerlin
Nov 8-10, 1:30 p.m.
Hall D, Edmonton EXPO Centre
Sixteen working ranches from across Western Canada will compete for top honours.
THE RANK MINI PONY CANADIAN CLASSIC
Nov 8, 4:30 p.m.
Hall D, Edmonton EXPO Centre
Top 24 Rank Mini Pony riders showdown. Eight riders will advance to a Short Go to crown the 1st Annual Canadian Classic Champion.
CANADIAN FINALS RODEO
Nov 8-12
Northlands Coliseum, 7424-118 Ave
The highest-ranked professional rodeo competitors vie for the Canadian Championships. For tickets, visit the CFR website.
CANADIAN NATIONAL TEAM ROPING FUTURITY
Nov 9, 9 a.m.
Hall D, Edmonton EXPO Centre
Showcasing the best young rope horses in this five-head, judged event.
PBR GLOBAL CUP
Nov 9-11
Rogers Place, 10214-104 Ave
The best bull riders from five nations ride to glory in PBR’s first Global Cup. For tickets, visit the Rogers Place website.
CANADIAN CHAMPIONSHIP DUMMY ROPING
Nov 10, 1 p.m.
Alberta Ballrooms 101-104, Edmonton EXPO Centre
13th Annual Canadian Championship Dummy roping for kids aged 11 and under.
BARREL RACING FUTURITY
Nov 11, 9 a.m.
Hall D, Edmonton EXPO Centre
Back by popular demand, showcasing four and five-year-old futurity barrel horses.
HEAVY HORSE PULL COMPETITION
Nov 11-12
Auction: Nov 11, 5:30 p.m.
Hall B, Edmonton EXPO Centre
Competition: Nov 12, 9 a.m.
Hall D, Edmonton EXPO Centre
Watch pure equine strength in this impressive pulling competition.
STOCK DOG COMPETITION
Nov 11-12
Nov 11, Noon; Nov 12, 1 p.m.
Hall D, Edmonton EXPO Centre
This timed event showcases stock dogs, guided by their handler’s commands, as they guide sheep through an obstacle course.
ENTERTAINMENT
CANADIAN COWGIRLS TRICK RIDING
Nov 8-9, 6:30 p.m.
Hall D, Edmonton EXPO Centre
Enjoy the exceptional athleticism of some of Canada’s great trick riders.
LADIES OF CANADIAN PRO RODEO FASHION SHOW
Nov 10, 10:30 a.m.
Westin Hotel, Edmonton
It’s the social event of the rodeo season; don’t miss it! For tickets, visit the LCPR Fashion Show website.
EDUCATION
HORSE WELLNESS EXPO
Nov 8-12, 9 a.m.
Hall A, Edmonton EXPO Centre
This program will provide horse owners and enthusiasts with an opportunity to meet with veterinarians and equine experts for tips on preventive health care, as well as information on specific conditions and treatment programs that could benefit their equine partner.
HORSE SALES
RANCH HORSE SALE
Nov 10, demo 10 a.m., sale 4:30 p.m.
Hall D, Edmonton EXPO Centre
Buyers can purchase good working ranch horses that they can take home and put to work on their own ranches with confidence.
7TH ANNUAL BLOODSTOCK SALE
Nov 10, demo 10 a.m., sale 4:30 p.m.
Hall D, Edmonton EXPO Centre
This premier horse sale attracts some of the top bloodlines in the industry. This year’s Bloodstock sale will be limited to 20 yearlings, two-year-olds and three-year-olds.
SHOPPING
RAM COUNTRY MARKETPLACE
Nov 8-12, 10 a.m.
Hall F, G & H Edmonton EXPO Centre
It’s one-stop shopping for the rural living enthusiast.
CANADIAN COWBOY COUNTRY MAGAZINE
Nov 8-12, 10 a.m.
Hall G, Booth G219 – Edmonton EXPO Centre – Western Art Gallery
RAM Country Marketplace
Stop by for a visit, renew your subscription and order gift subscriptions for Western folks on your Christmas list!