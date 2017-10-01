Worn from riding through dark hours

Circling the herd,

Daring not to light a match

Or speak a sudden word

The night rider gazes ‘cross the range

Seeking dawn’s first light,

And listens to the bunchgrass sway

While toiling through the night

He pulls his Stetson hat down low

Against the cold spring rain,

And starts to hum a lonesome tune

As he circles ‘round again

He weaves a song from stories mustered

‘Long the dusty trail,

Of cowboys brave and dangers faced

And heroes who prevail

At last the sky begins to lighten

Marking this night’s end,

The bitter smell of cookie’s coffee

Wafts around the bend

With cattle safe and night’s work done

He heads back to the fire,

To share a meal and spin a tale

And, at long last, retire

Content to spread his bedroll

Across the rocky ground,

And dream of hardships overcome

And new adventures found.