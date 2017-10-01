Worn from riding through dark hours
Circling the herd,
Daring not to light a match
Or speak a sudden word
The night rider gazes ‘cross the range
Seeking dawn’s first light,
And listens to the bunchgrass sway
While toiling through the night
He pulls his Stetson hat down low
Against the cold spring rain,
And starts to hum a lonesome tune
As he circles ‘round again
He weaves a song from stories mustered
‘Long the dusty trail,
Of cowboys brave and dangers faced
And heroes who prevail
At last the sky begins to lighten
Marking this night’s end,
The bitter smell of cookie’s coffee
Wafts around the bend
With cattle safe and night’s work done
He heads back to the fire,
To share a meal and spin a tale
And, at long last, retire
Content to spread his bedroll
Across the rocky ground,
And dream of hardships overcome
And new adventures found.
Megan Christensen from Abbotsford, B.C., received a $500 Mike Puhallo Memorial Scholarship from the B.C. Cowboy Heritage Society for post-secondary education.