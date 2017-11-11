Bill Kehler Memorial Scholarships Awarded at CFR

Four students receive $2,500 scholarships

EDMONTON, AB (November 11, 2017) – Four students were awarded the prestigious Bill Kehler Memorial Scholarships in the dirt at the 44th Canadian Finals Rodeo on Saturday, November 11, 2017. Scholarships of $2,500 were awarded to each of the following students pursuing an education in broadcasting or agriculture:

Kashley Seitz of High River, AB – Animal Sciences Technology, Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, South Plains College, Texas

Kelsey Jetter of Etzikom, AB – Plant & Soil Services, Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, Lethbridge College

Makenna Moore of Foothills, AB – Public Relations, Faculty of Communications Studies, Mount Royal University

Paytten Fankhanel of New Norway, AB – Animal Sciences Technology, Faculty of Agricultural Sciences Lakeland College

The Bill Kehler Memorial Scholarship was established in 2003 by Edmonton Rodeo Cowboy’s Benevolent Foundation and Northlands in honour of Bill Kehler. Known as the voice of Canadian Finals Rodeo, Spruce Meadows and the Calgary Stampede, Kehler demonstrated a life-long commitment to rodeo, broadcasting and the agriculture industry.

About the Bill Kehler Memorial Scholarship

The Bill Kehler Memorial Scholarship of $2,500 is awarded to up to four recipients each year who are pursuing post-secondary education and who demonstrate an interest in agriculture, rodeo or broadcasting. Students must submit an academic essay detailing their future academic and career goals, the course of study, institution chosen and outline any steps taken to achieve these goals – including volunteer work, paid positions and other awards received. The essay must also reflect how the applicant will be a good ambassador for Bill Kehler’s legacy.