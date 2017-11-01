Edge-ing Out the Competition

Dean is the sales manager at Vold Jones Vold Auction in Rimbey. He also sells in Ponoka and across Alberta.

Dean Edge talked his way into the top spot at the International Livestock Auctioneer Championship held in Calgary. The auctioneer from Rimbey, Alta., took home a cheque for $10,000 and a champion buckle after impressing the judges with his selling skills on a black box item and four head of cattle, one of them a distinctive Longhorn.

“I decided I was going to change it up a bit. He is a trophy. I said to myself, ‘I’m not going to sell him by the pound; I’m going to sell him by the dollar.’ His head is worth more than his meat is,” Edge said of the 1,815-pound steer that went for $2,600. “It’s like I said, you can put him on your wall or on your Cadillac.”

The 37-year-old father of three is not only the winner of the International Livestock Auctioneer Championship but has also qualified 10 times (tie-down roping) for the Canadian Finals Rodeo and is the proud owner of the incomparable Sid, the seven-time TDR Horse of the Year.

