Edge-ing Out the Competition

Dean Edge talked his way into the top spot at the International Livestock Auctioneer Championship held in Calgary. The auctioneer from Rimbey, Alta., took home a cheque for $10,000 and a champion buckle after impressing the judges with his selling skills on a black box item and four head of cattle, one of them a distinctive Longhorn.

“I decided I was going to change it up a bit. He is a trophy. I said to myself, ‘I’m not going to sell him by the pound; I’m going to sell him by the dollar.’ His head is worth more than his meat is,” Edge said of the 1,815-pound steer that went for $2,600. “It’s like I said, you can put him on your wall or on your Cadillac.”

The 37-year-old father of three is not only the winner of the International Livestock Auctioneer Championship but has also qualified 10 times (tie-down roping) for the Canadian Finals Rodeo and is the proud owner of the incomparable Sid, the seven-time TDR Horse of the Year.