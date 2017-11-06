Frank Linthicum

1928–2017

Well-known rancher, life member of Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association, and long-time member of the Canadian Hereford Association, Frank Linthicum, passed away Aug. 14.

Known for his volunteer spirit, Frank was on the board of Canada’s oldest continuous rodeo, Wood Mountain Stampede. In 2011, Canadian Western Agribition awarded Frank a 40-year service award for his volunteerism to Agribition. In 1997, Frank and Marjorie Linthicum received the Scroll of Honour from the Saskatchewan Livestock Association.

Frank was predeceased by his wife, Marjorie, in 2003.