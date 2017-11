Lyle Bernard McKinney

1931–2017

Lyle McKinney, a well-known and respected cowboy and teamster, made friends around the world while riding and outfitting in the backcountry of Alberta. In cities across the West, he is perhaps best remembered as the teamster of the Klondike Days stagecoach four-horse hitch.

In 2010, at 80 years old, Lyle drove his team from Millet to Strome, Alta., to celebrate their 100th anniversary.