Nov 11 – CFR 44 Results

CFR SATURDAY EVENING RESULTS

EDMONTON, AB (November 11, 2017) – The following are the results of the fifth performance of the Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR) held at Northlands Coliseum on Saturday, November 11, 2017.

Bareback Riding 1/2 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton UT, 85.25, $9,775.00; 1/2 Orin Larsen, Inglis MB, 85.25, $9,775.00; 3 Seth Hardwick, Ranchester WY, 83.75, $5,462.50; 4 Richmond Champion, Dublin TX, 83.00, $2,587.50; 5 Ky Marshall, Bowden AB, 82.75, $1,150.00;

Total Season Earnings 1 Jake Vold, $62,915.75 ; 2 Seth Hardwick, $55,430.40 ; 3 JR Vezain, $49,675.79 ; 4 Caleb Bennett, $43,759.16 ; 5 Orin Larsen, $40,366.43

Top Stock (tie) – Imperial Beach – Kesler Championship Rodeo Contractor; Xrated Dancer – Calgary Stampede Contractor

Steer Wrestling 1/2 Jason Thomas, Benton AR, 3.8, $9,775.00; 1/2 Dustin Walker, Vanscoy SK, 3.8, $9,775.00; 3/4 Scott Guenthner, Provost AB, 4.0, $4,025.00; 3/4 Morgan Grant, Didsbury AB, 4.0, $4,025.00; 5/5 Joe Guze, Drayton Valley AB, 4.1, $575.00; 5/5 Baillie Milan, Cochrane AB, 4.1, $575.00;

Total Season Earnings 1 Scott Guenthner, $46,159.19 ; 2 Jason Thomas, $45,377.23 ; 3 Curtis Cassidy, $44,158.29 ; 4 Tanner Milan, $40,673.42 ; 5 Straws Milan, $36,853.64

Team Roping 1 Levi Simpson, Ponoka AB, $11,212.50 & Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood AB, $11,212.50;, 4.1; 2 Dustin Bird, Cut Bank AB, $8,337.50 & Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne OR, $8,337.50;, 4.2; 3 Matt Sherwood, Pima AZ, $5,462.50 & Walt Woodward, Stephenville TX, $5,462.50;, 4.5; 4 Riley Roy, Strathmore AB, $2,587.50 & Brady Chappel, Moose Jaw SK, $2,587.50;, 4.6; 5 Justin McCarroll, Camrose AB, $1,150.00 & Brett McCarroll, Camrose AB, $1,150.00;, 6.0;

Total Season Earnings 1 Dustin Bird, $49,864.06 & Russell Cardoza, $49,864.04 ; 2 Levi Simpson, $49,519.16 & Jeremy Buhler, $49,519.15 ; 3 Clint Buhler, $44,735.83 & Rocky Dallyn, $44,923.78 ; 4 Justin McCarroll, $38,159.64 & Brett McCarroll, $34,835.63 ; 5 Roland McFadden, $35,984.11 & Devin Wigemyr, $34,751.68

Saddle Bronc Riding 1 Lane Cust, Sylvan Lake AB, 86.25, $11,212.50; 2 Clay Elliott, Nanton AB, 86.00, $8,337.50; 3 Layton Green, Meeting Creek AB, 83.00, $5,462.50; 4 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley AB, 81.25, $2,587.50;

Total Season Earnings 1 Layton Green, $90,688.75 ; 2 Zeke Thurston, $70,047.35 ; 3 Clay Elliott, $45,864.57 ; 4 Cort Scheer, $43,934.08 ; 5 Sam Kelts, $31,765.76

Top Stock – Bubbles – Bigstone Contractor

Tie Down Roping 1/2 Stetson Vest, Childress TX, 7.8, $9,775.00; 1/2 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford TX, 7.8, $9,775.00; 3 Riley Warren, Stettler AB, 8.1, $5,462.50; 4 Erik Dublanko, Thorsby AB, 8.3, $2,587.50; 5/5 Morgan Grant, Didsbury AB, 8.4, $575.00; 5/5 Blane Cox, Cameron TX, 8.4, $575.00; Total Season Earnings 1 Blane Cox, $47,376.10 ; 2 Stetson Vest, $46,540.47 ; 3 Logan Bird, $43,707.93 ; 4 Riley Warren, $39,844.32 ; 5 Tyson Durfey, $37,596.06

Ladies Barrel Racing 1 Callahan Crossley, Hermiston OR, 14.346, $11,212.50; 2 Carman Pozzobon, Aldergrove BC, 14.449, $8,337.50; 3 Kellie Collier, Hereford TX, 14.704, $5,462.50; 4 Kirsty White, Big Valley AB, 14.756, $2,587.50; 5 Jamie Hinton, Bulverde TX, 14.776, $1,150.00;

Total Season Earnings 1 Carman Pozzobon, $57,474.38 ; 2 Jamie Hinton, $48,666.89 ; 3 Taylor Manning, $43,588.55 ; 4 Diane Skocdopole, $39,295.74 ; 5 Rene Leclercq, $38,180.31

Bull Riding 1 Marcos Gloria, Edmonton AB, 88.00, $11,212.50; 2/3 Tanner Girletz, Cereal AB, 86.75, $6,900.00; 2/3 Jordan Hansen, Calgary AB, 86.75, $6,900.00; 4 Garrett Smith, Rexburg ID, 85.50, $2,587.50; 5 Tyler Pankewitz, Ponoka AB, 85.00, $1,150.00;

Total Season Earnings 1 Garrett Smith, $61,847.48 ; 2 Tanner Girletz, $56,709.56 ; 3 Jordan Hansen, $53,193.81 ; 4 Marcos Gloria, $50,743.05 ; 5 Garrett Green, $38,055.28

Top Stock – Corona Time – Vold Contractor

All Around 1 Ky Marshall, $32,275.40 2 Josh Harden $13,356.94

High Point 1 Morgan Grant, $66,198.33 2 Russel Cardoza, $59,138.69

For more information and full results, please visit cfr.ca.