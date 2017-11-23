Oklahoma’s Favourite Six

In 2009, 2013 and now 2017, Express Clydesdales of Yukon, Okla., has won Calgary’s prestigious six-horse hitch competition, shown with the live music of the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra. Owner Bob Funk couldn’t sing the praises of teamster Josh Minshull enough.

“To win the Worlds in Calgary makes me cry,” said Funk, standing in the barns holding the Championship belt buckle that came with the win (along with a cheque for $10,000). “Josh is one of the best drivers in North America. He’s a young person; I hired him at the age of 17. He wasn’t even old enough to drive the trucks. I had to hire drivers for the first two years. He’s always one to improve our hitch… and he does a wonderful job managing the ranch as well.”

“That run felt really good. The horses went out and they wanted to work today. Everybody was right there in my hands,” said Minshull, 33. “This is almost a completely new bunch in the past year, year and a half. We are rebuilding and gearing up for the World Clydesdale Show next year. They went out and started to click, though.”

Calgary has long been a favourite of Minshull’s. One of his highlights with the Express Clydesdale Six was when they chauffeured Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, at the Calgary Stampede in 2011.