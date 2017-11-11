The Most Decorated Horse in Canadian Rodeo

The all-time leading Saddle Bronc of the Year is K2 Kingsway, owned by the late Verne Franklin. In his amazing career, Kingsway Skoal won five Canadian saddle bronc titles, three Canadian bareback awards and was selected world champion bareback horse in 1988 and was twice named world champion saddle bronc (1995-96).

Kingsway was immortalized in 1999 when Canada Post issued a set of four 46-cent stamps honouring famous Canadian horses. Franklin Rodeo Company’s Hall of Fame gelding, Kingsway Skoal, was part of that elite group which also included thoroughbred racing’s Northern Dancer, harness racing’s Armbro Flight and show jumping’s Big Ben.

The cowboy getting bucked off on the saddle bronc image used for the stamp was CFR qualifier, Ian Freeman.