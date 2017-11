In the 44 years the CFR has been held in Northlands Coliseum, 19 cowboys have been voted in as pick up men. Leading the pack with the most appearances is Saskatchewan-born Gary Rempel, of Fort Shaw, Mont., with 19, Wayne Vold of DeWinton, Alta., at 11 and Shane Franklin of Bonnyville, Alta., at 10.

In 2017, Jeff and Jason Resch were voted in by the contestants — the first twins to pick up at the CFR.