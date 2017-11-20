Bull Riders Canada Inc. Press Release

17 November 2017

Media Contact: BRC – secretary@bullriderscanada.ca

For Immediate Release

The Wrangler Bull Riders Canada Finals Return to Crown National Champion

Lloydminster, SK – The event BRC Bull Riding fans wait for all year is almost here. In just two short weeks, the Wrangler Bull Riders Canada Finals V is back in town at the Lloydminster Exhibition Grounds, December 1st & 2nd.

After 73 events completed in Season V, which were held across Canada – British Columbia to New Brunswick – as well as Montana, USA, it all comes down to this final weekend. The Bull Riders Canada National Champion will be crowned December 2nd!

Friday, December 1st is day one of competition where you will see all of the Top 25 Bull Riders compete. Following the long round action, will be the Canadian Global Grudge Match which pits the Top 5 BRC Bull Riders vs. the Top 5 Canadian Global Grudge Match Bulls.

The Canadian Global Grudge Match is an event highlight & fan favorite, with $1000.00 on the line for each of the Top 5 match-ups. The objective is simple from either perspective – Cowboy or Contractor: Cowboy wants to ride the bull that his buddies and other bull riders thought was spectacular all year; Contractor wants their bull to buck the cowboy off in front of the crowd and other stock contractors to show why their bull was voted into the Canadian Global Grudge Match. If the Cowboy makes a qualified 8-second ride, he wins $1000.00 on the spot; if the bull bucks him off, the Stock Contractor wins the $1000.00. Watching the Top 5 Bull Riders go up against the Top 5 Canadian Global Grudge Match Bulls as voted by the Cowboys is absolutely spectacular! Don’t miss it!

Here are the Top 5 Bull Riders competing in the Season V Canadian Global Grudge Match:

Marcos Gloria – Season Leader

Cody Coverchuk – Season III & Season IV Finals Champion

Austin Nash

Jerett Nash

Lane Cork

These Top 5 Bull Riders will compete on bulls voted into the Canadian Global Grudge Match by their fellow BRC Contestant Members from BRC Stock Contractors: Two Bit Bucking Bulls, Foley Bucking Bulls, Flying High Rodeo Co., Muddy View Bucking Bulls, and Rafter N Bucking Bulls.

Saturday, December 2nd you will see another Long Round of Competition, followed by the Canadian Global Championship Round where the Top 8 Cowboys over the two days will compete once more and the BRC National Champion will be decided!

BRC would like to thank all of our Event Committees, Sponsors, Bull Rider Members, Stock Contractor Members, Personnel Members, Volunteers, Fans and everyone involved for another successful season!

Be sure to connect with BRC on social media and tag us using the hashtags #BRCFinals and #BRCSelfie!

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BullRidersCanada

Instagram: @BullRidersCanada

Twitter: www.twitter.com/BullRidrsCanada

Tickets can be purchased now at www.lloydexh.com/brcfinals

More details for the 2017 Finals can be found at: www.bullriderscanada.ca under “BRC Finals Details”