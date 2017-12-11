2017 WNFR – ROUND 4 COMPLETE RESULTS

Here are the National Finals Rodeo fourth performance results from Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Bareback riding: 1. Ty Breuer, 90.5 points on Brookman Rodeo’s Risky Business, $26,231; 2. Wyatt Denny, 87, $20,731; 3. Orin Larsen, 86, $15,654; 4. Bill Tutor, 85, $11,000; 5. Tim O’Connell, 84.5, $6,769; 6. (tie) Caleb Bennett and Richmond Champion, 84, $2,115 each; 8. (tie) Jake Vold, Steven Dent and Mason Clements, 83.5 each; 11. (tie) J.R. Vezain and Jake Brown, 81.5 each; 13. (tie) Clayton Biglow and R.C. Landingham, 80 each; 15. Tanner Aus, 77. Average standings: 1. Tim O’Connell, 348 points on four head; 2. Jake Vold, 345; 3. Richmond Champion, 342; 4. Caleb Bennett, 338; 5. Ty Breuer, 332.5; 6. R.C. Landingham, 331. World standings: 1. Tim O’Connell; $271,570; 2. Tanner Aus, $170,138; 3. Jake Vold, $167,372; 4. Richmond Champion, $157,524; 5. Orin Larsen, $149,855; 6. Wyatt Denny, $140,084; 7. Clayton Biglow, $138,153; 8. Caleb Bennett, $131,908; 9. J.R. Vezain, $130,081; 10. Ty Breuer, $125,337; 11. Jake Brown, $119,982; 12. Bill Tutor, $117,039; 13. Steven Dent, $109,998; 14. Mason Clements, $109,441; 15. R.C. Landingham, $106,031.

Steer wrestling: 1. J.D. Struxness, 3.6 seconds, $26,231; 2. Chason Floyd, 3.8, $20,731; 3. Dakota Eldridge, 3.9, $15,654; 4. (tie) Ty Erickson and Jon Ragatz, 4.1, $8,885 each; 6. Rowdy Parrott, 4.2, $4,231; 7. (tie) Tanner Milan, Nick Guy and Kyle Irwin, 4.4 each; 10. Tyler Pearson, 4.9; 11. Ryle Smith, 5.6; 12. Olin Hannum, 7.1; 13. Scott Guenthner, 7.3; 14. Baylor Roche, 15.8; 15. Tyler Waguespack, NT. Average standings: 1. Kyle Irwin, 16.7 seconds on four head; 2. Tyler Pearson, 16.8; 3. Jon Ragatz, 17.1; 4. Ty Erickson, 17.8; 5. Rowdy Parrott, 19.2; 6. Tanner Milan, 19.4. World standings: 1. Ty Erickson, $202,767; 2. Tyler Pearson, $177,034; 3. Tyler Waguespack, $153,290; 4. Kyle Irwin, $129,242; 5. Olin Hannum, $120,951; 6. Tanner Milan, $120,304; 7. J.D. Struxness, $120,203; 8. Baylor Roche, $118,224; 9. Jon Ragatz, $117,082; 10. Scott Guenthner, $117,032; 11. Chason Floyd, $109,453; 12. Dakota Eldridge, $106,634; 13. Ryle Smith, $103,463; 14. Nick Guy, $99,737; 15. Rowdy Parrott, $99,550.

Team roping: 1. (tie) Luke Brown/Jake Long, Dustin Egusquiza/Kory Koontz, 4.1 seconds, $23,481 each; 3. Clay Smith/Paul Eaves, 4.3, $15,654; 4. Chad Masters/Travis Graves, 4.4, $11,000; 5. Erich Rogers/Cory Petska, 4.5, $6,769; 6. Jr. Dees/Tyler McKnight, 5.2, $4,231; 7. Coleman Proctor/Billie Jack Saebens, 5.3; 8. Riley Minor/Brady Minor,7.2; 9. Clay Tryan/Jade Corkill, 8.8; 10. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, Dustin Bird/Russell Cardoza, Tom Richards/Jeremy Buhler, Garrett Rogers/Jake Minor, Charly Crawford/Joseph Harrison, NT. Average standings: 1. Clay Smith/Paul Eaves, 18.4 seconds on four head; 2. Jr. Dees/Tyler McKnight, 22.9; 3. Erich Rogers/Cory Petska, 23.7; 4. Chad Masters/Travis Graves, 25.5; 5. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 31.0; 6. Luke Brown/Jake Long, 12.8 on three. World standings: (headers) 1. Kaleb Driggers, $183,535; 2. Luke Brown, $178,092; 3. Clay Smith, $176,825; 4. Erich Rogers, $163,596; 5. Jr. Dees, $134,656; 6. Dustin Egusquiza, $121,918; 7. Dustin Bird, $114,519; 8. Charly Crawford, $113,821; 9. Riley Minor, $110,818; 10. Chad Masters, $110,739; 11. Coleman Proctor, $108,033; 12. Garrett Rogers, $98,940; 13. Tom Richards, $91,415; 14. Clay Tryan, $91,383; 15. Cody Snow, $89,236. (heelers) 1. Junior Nogueira, $184,265; 2. Paul Eaves, $180,942; 3. Jake Long, $169,563; 4. Cory Petska, $163,596; 5. Russell Cardoza, $136,004; 6. Tyler McKnight, $135,066; 7. Billie Jack Saebens, $120,930; 8. Kory Koontz, $119,133; 9. Joseph Harrison, $118,063; 10. Travis Graves, $117,649; 11. Brady Minor, $110,818; 12. Jake Minor, $98,940; 13. Jade Corkill, $91,383; 14. Wesley Thorp, $90,836; 15. Jeremy Buhler, $78,006.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Ryder Wright, 89 points on Stace Smith Pro Rodeos’ Pony Man, $26,231; 2. Brody Cress, 86, $20,731; 3. (tie) Hardy Braden and Heith DeMoss, 85.5, $13,327 each; 5. Audy Reed, 85, $6,769; 6. Sterling Crawley, 81.5, $4,231; 7. Jake Wright, 80.5; 8. Layton Green, 80; 9. CoBurn Bradshaw, 77; 10. Jacobs Crawley, 75.5; 11. Zeke Thurston, 72.5; 12. Taos Muncy, 62.5; 13. Cody DeMoss, Clay Elliott and Jesse Wright, NS.Average standings: 1. CoBurn Bradshaw, 337.5 points on four head; 2. Brody Cress, 330.5; 3. Sterling Crawley, 327.5; 4. Audy Reed, 325; 5. Jake Wright, 321.5; 6. Taos Muncy, 295.5. World standings: 1. Jacobs Crawley, $220,158; 2. CoBurn Bradshaw, $186,577; 3. Zeke Thurston, $184,122; 4. Ryder Wright, $171,977; 5. Hardy Braden, $157,831; 6. Brody Cress, $152,049; 7. Cody DeMoss, $151,657; 8. Sterling Crawley, $127,953; 9. Heith DeMoss, $121,107; 10. Layton Green, $120,613; 11. Taos Muncy, $116,171; 12. Jake Wright, $107,527; 13. Audy Reed, $104,687; 14. Clay Elliott, $99,332; 15. Jesse Wright, $86,630.

Tie-down roping: 1. Cooper Martin, 7.6 seconds, $26,231; 2. Marty Yates, 7.7 seconds, $20,731; 3. Shane Hanchey, 7.8, $15,654; 4. (tie) Randall Carlisle and Timber Moore, 8.2, $8,885 each; 6. J.C. Malone, 8.9, $4,231; 7. Cory Solomon, 9.0; 8. (tie) Trevor Brazile and Marcos Costa, 9.4 each; 10. Tuf Cooper, 9.5; 11. Tyson Durfey, 12.5; 12. Cade Swor, 20.3; 13. Matt Shiozawa, 25.2; 14. Caleb Smidt and Ryan Jarrett, NT. Average standings: 1. Trevor Brazile, 32.0 seconds on four head; 2. Marcos Costa, 33.4; 3. Cooper Martin, 33.9; 4. Tuf Cooper, 35.8; 5. Timber Moore, 36.0; 6. Shane Hanchey, 36.9. World standings: 1. Tuf Cooper, $205,945; 2. Trevor Brazile, $171,510; 3. Marcos Costa, $165,748; 4. Caleb Smidt, $156,425; 5. Shane Hanchey, $154,383; 6. Cooper Martin, $142,400; 7. Cade Swor, $132,691; 8. Ryan Jarrett, $132,286; 9. Timber Moore, $131,077; 10. Marty Yates, $127,904; 11. Tyson Durfey, $124,192; 12. Matt Shiozawa, $114,363; 13. J.C. Malone, $107,299; 14. Cory Solomon, $106,210; 15. Randall Carlisle, $104,451.

Barrel racing: 1. Amberleigh Moore, 13.56 seconds, $26,231; 2. Ivy Conrado, 13.58, $20,731; 3. Taci Bettis, 13.59, $15,654; 4. Hailey Kinsel, 13.63, $11,000; 5. Kathy Grimes, 13.73, $6,769; 6. Lisa Lockhart, 13.76, $4,231; 7. Nellie Miller, 13.84; 8. Tillar Murray, 13.85; 9. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 13.87; 10. Tiany Schuster, 14.34; 11. Kassie Mowry, 15.41; 12. Kellie Collier, 16.12; 13. Kimmie Wall, 18.69; 14. Stevi Hillman, 24.59; 15. Sydni Blanchard, 25.40. Average standings: 1. Hailey Kinsel, 54.08 seconds on four runs; 2. Nellie Miller, 54.88; 3. Ivy Conrado, 54.96; 4. Kathy Grimes, 55.18; 5. Lisa Lockhart, 55.37; 6. Tiany Schuster, 56.71. World standings: 1. Tiany Schuster, $260,378; 2. Amberleigh Moore, $198,922; 3. Stevi Hillman, $195,952; 4. Nellie Miller, $184,537; 5. Hailey Kinsel, $177,245; 6. Kassie Mowry, $166,624; 7. Kathy Grimes, $139,555; 8. Ivy Conrado, $124,142; 9. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $123,660; 10. Taci Bettis, $122,677; 11. Lisa Lockhart, $114,916; 12. Sydni Blanchard, $108,131; 13. Tillar Murray, $102,789; 14. Kellie Collier, $97,569; 15. Kimmie Wall, $86,294.

Bull riding: 1. Trey Benton III, 87.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Mo Money, $33,564; 2. Joe Frost, 83, $28,064; 3. Ty Wallace, 80.5, $22,987; 4. Sage Kimzey, Garrett Smith, Tim Bingham, Cole Melancon, Jordan Spears, Dustin Bowen, Jordan Hansen, Roscoe Jarboe, Trevor Reiste, Guthrie Murray, Brennon Eldred and Boudreaux Campbell, NS. Average standings: 1. Trey Benton III, 350 points on four head; 2. Sage Kimzey, 257 on three; 3. Joe Frost, 253.5; 4. Garrett Smith, 172.5 on two; 5. Cole Melancon, 170; 6. Ty Wallace, 167. World standings: 1. Sage Kimzey, $291,576; 2. Garrett Smith, $253,797; 3. Trey Benton III, $209,670; 4. Ty Wallace, $203,814; 5. Joe Frost, $183,989; 6. Jordan Spears, $141,423; 7. Cole Melancon, $144,081; 8. Roscoe Jarboe, $133,586; 9. Tim Bingham, $129,515; 10. Jordan Hansen, $109,429; 11. Trevor Reiste, $107,121; 12. Dustin Bowen, $104,668; 13. Brennon Eldred, $102,991; 14. Boudreaux Campbell, $102,294; 15. Guthrie Murray, $97,288.

All-around world standings: 1. Trevor Brazile, $313,837; 2. Tuf Cooper, $245,522; 3. Junior Nogueira, $185,987; 4. Caleb Smidt, $166,221; 5. Erich Rogers, $158,649; 6. Ryle Smith, $150,876; 7. Russell Cardoza, $149,026; 8. Dakota Eldridge, $129,854; 9. Marty Yates, $120,014.